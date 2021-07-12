Pay it 4ward: Dedicated musician fulfills promise, collects $400

"The live shows started because I got stressed out, and I got depressed. That it was out of necessity for myself,” he said.

In just a few short weeks, Daniel's band lost all of their gigs and on top of that, he lost his job of 16 years at a local restaurant.

"Everyone copes with stress differently you know, and the only way I could do it was by playing music, so I put on the camera and went live,” Gallegos said.

Padilla said she wanted to Pay it 4ward to one of her inspirations and to thank Gallegos for fulfilling his promise to entertain throughout the pandemic.

"I did, I did. I promised my fans that I would keep doing my Friday night shows. I did 60 of them. 60 shows in a row for you guys,” said Gallegos.

Gallegos said he's going to use the $400 to take his kids out for a nice dinner and maybe even a night out at Hinkle Family Fun Center.

"I don't even know what to say, this is just unbelievable. I want a hug! This is a crazy. Thank you so much. I appreciate this a lot, you don't even know what this means to me and my family, this is just crazy," he said.