Pay it 4ward: El Pinto waiter recognized for saving woman's life

"I was serving enchiladas and the next thing you know, I was helping her and interestingly enough she was my first patient, if you can say that. Due to COVID, everything was theory based, they did absolutely amazing teaching us," Gonzales said.

Sewall said she's so grateful to Carlos for what he did, she reached out to KOB 4 to help Pay it 4ward with $400.

"Thank you so much I really appreciate that, I’m happy that you're OK,” said Gonzales.

“Yeah I’m just pretty impressed with you, how you helped me when I had my episode with my potassium, and you didn't stop to consider anything else but helping me, and I contacted KOB, and they have a Pay it 4ward and this is for you," said Sewall.