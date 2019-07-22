Pay it 4ward: Family thanks construction workers for saving children from apartment fire

"We're some humble, regular dudes," Gallien said.

Fierro and Gallien have been best friends since grade school. They've worked with each other at McDonald's, at Vans, and now at Whitlock Roofing.

Their latest job was close enough to hear Lascano's screams for help.

"My first thought was just to get under him and tell him he needs to drop his baby girl so I can catch her and get her away from the fire," Fierro said.

"He was telling me, 'drop her, drop her!" And I was like, who wants to drop their daughter out of a burning building?" Lascano said. "Nobody wants to drop their daughter out of a window."

Fierro and Gallien caught not just one, but both of the kids that were trapped in the apartment. Lascano and his wife, Candace Holmes, got out afterwards by using a ladder.

The family lost everything but their lives – but still wanted to give thanks by surprising Fierro and Gallien during their reunion.

"In our hearts, we feel like there's nothing, no amount of money, no amount of anything that we can give you guys to thank you enough," Lascano said. "But, we're going to pay it forward to you today."

$400 is a small token for the humble heroes who helped save what's most important.

"The fact that they're still living and breathing and smiling and they have their family. That's more than enough," Fierro said.

Fierro and Gallien plan to treat their work crew to lunch – because they all pitched in to keep a family safe.