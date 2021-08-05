Pay it 4ward: Farmington woman honored for being a pillar in recovery community

"When I first got my new job, she offered to buy me some new clothes for my new job," Cassandra Velasquez, who nominated Stallings, said, "She's just so giving and she feeds everybody, is there for everybody and she never turns anybody away."

McCain and Velasquez decided it was time to give back to her. That is why they nominated her for this week's Pay It 4ward.

"You have done so much for so many of us and the community," Velasquez said, "and we just want to say thank you and that we love you so much."

"You're such a big part of my recovery and not just as a sponsor," McCain said, "but as my friend and I love you."

As long as the club is around, Stallings will continue to show up and be there.