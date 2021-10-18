Pay it 4ward: Founder of hospice home recognized for compassion, kindness

But when it's time, we hope the ones we leave behind are surrounding by support, kindness and compassion.

"There is a lot of people out there when they have an accident or long-term illness, they need help,” said Carl.

Those in Scott’s House, a Santa Fe hospice home, receive exactly that by Glenys Carl.

"She really is an angel,” said Patti McLaughlin, a coworker of Carl.

McLaughlin and Barbara Espinoza work with Carl, and they said their lives have changed for the better as soon as they met her.

"Certain people have a light and grace about them and she is one of those people,” said McLaughlin. "Hospice house where you can come and be safe and be well cared for at the time when you are most vulnerable and have your dignity maintained. It's a big deal."

Carl cares for patients at Scott's House in Santa Fe, it's named after her son who suffered a traumatic brain injury.

"He disturbed burglars that came out and they pushed him into a basement and no one found him for six hours and he was in a coma,” Carl said.

She cared for Scott, nonstop, for three months until he finally woke up – even walked. But at just 25-years-old, Scott passed.

"That is really how Glenys came to learn how difficult it is for caregivers. It's a thankless job but it is absolutely necessary,” said McLaughlin.

After Scott died, Carl moved to Santa Fe and started Scott's House – a saving grace for patients in so many ways.

"I wanted it to be free. I don't take anything for me, I don't take any wages, because that would be unfair,” Carl said.

Donations cover staff and keep the house running but it's expensive. That's why McLaughlin and Espinoza wanted to Pay It 4ward to Carl for everything she's done for so many New Mexicans.

"Well we came here with channel 4, they have a program called Pay it 4ward and we wanted to pay you for all the kindness and the light that you radiate throughout the entire community of Santa Fe and, honestly, Glenys, the world. You make such a difference and in order to show you how much we appreciate you we have $400 that we would like to give you,” said McLaughlin.

"Thank you it is really needed because we don't charge."

Carl said the money will help her continue her important work – caring for people when they need it most, just like a mother would a child.

"I hope other people would try to do something like this,” she said.



