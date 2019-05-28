Pay it 4ward: Friend recognized for helping mother in time of need
Joy Wang
May 28, 2019 12:50 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Life is unpredictable and sometimes when one thing goes wrong, nothing else seems to go right.
Sara Baca said she found herself in that situation when three of her daughters got sick within a month. Then something unexpected happened: an old friend stepped in to help.
Within one month, her daughter Deborah had surgery and was getting ready to go into chemo therapy, her daughter Cynthia had heart surgery in Minnesota, and her daughter Gina had to get a shoulder replacement in Florida.
Baca wanted to be there for her children, and that's when Ramona Lujan stepped in.
“Knowing my situation, she surprised me with $500 for me to share with my daughters and to use for other costs we would incur during this situation, and I was very surprised and very grateful of course,” said Baca.
So Baca reached out to KOB to pay it forward to Ramona. She pretended to need help with fixing her pants, but instead surprised Ramona with $400 dollars.
“I feel like crying,” said Ramona.
She said $400 means she can give it to someone else.
"People need help," Ramona said. "And all of us that have something, we need to help other people.”
Credits
Updated: May 28, 2019 12:50 PM
Created: May 28, 2019 12:50 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved