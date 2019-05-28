Pay it 4ward: Friend recognized for helping mother in time of need

Baca wanted to be there for her children, and that's when Ramona Lujan stepped in.

“Knowing my situation, she surprised me with $500 for me to share with my daughters and to use for other costs we would incur during this situation, and I was very surprised and very grateful of course,” said Baca.

So Baca reached out to KOB to pay it forward to Ramona. She pretended to need help with fixing her pants, but instead surprised Ramona with $400 dollars.

“I feel like crying,” said Ramona.

She said $400 means she can give it to someone else.

"People need help," Ramona said. "And all of us that have something, we need to help other people.”