Pay it 4ward: Honoring the woman behind Rio Rancho's only horse rescue

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Shani Silver found a way to combine her two passions – horses and teaching. She's a special education teacher for Rio Rancho Public Schools and started Penny Lane Foal Rescue five years ago.
"We want to make sure that people, our youth, become advocates and ambassadors for wild horses, and humane care and humane training," Shani said.
She takes in and rehabilitates sick or orphaned foals. The animals get healthy and learn life skills thanks to community volunteers and students in her Horse Leaders program.
"Most of the kids have social anxiety, they have attention deficit, some are on the spectrum, we take a multitude of children that really need to build their confidence and build their skill sets and to connect with other children," Shani said.
Her former co-worker, Christie, has seen her passion and wanted to Pay it 4ward.
"She needs more help to get her through things," Christie said. "I mean, she uses her garage to store hay when she has to."
What Shani thought was a quick visit from a friend – turned into a sweet surprise. Click on the video above to watch.
