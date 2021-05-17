Pay It 4ward: Hospital worker thanked for helping those who are grieving

To thank Jenkins for her kind gestures, Baca gave Jenkins $400.

"I think it's just an amazing thing that you do, and I just knew I had to do something special for you when I found out what you were doing for people that were mourning their families. I'd like to pay it forward," Baca told Jenkins.

"I don't know what to say, that's very kind," Jenkins replied.

Jenkins said the last year has been painful for so many who have lost loved ones. However, she's hopeful things are starting to change.

"It's definitely heart-wrenching, I get to see the families and work with them, they're super grateful for all the things that we do, but it's hard to see them go through it. We want to get good at celebrations, hopefully we can do more celebrating and less grieving this year," Jenkins said.