Pay It 4ward: Hospital worker thanked for helping those who are grieving

Colton Shone
Updated: May 17, 2021 10:22 PM
Created: May 17, 2021 06:01 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Patricia Jenkins is beloved at UNM Hospital.
"She's amazing. She goes above and beyond for families in our department who have lost family members, have actually passed away," said Christol Baca, who nominated Jenkins for Pay it 4ward.
Baca said Jenkins is always helping people who have lost loved ones.
"If the families are requesting donations, or actually needing help for medical bills, she gets that all together and she will give those families what it is that they're needing," Baca said.
To thank Jenkins for her kind gestures, Baca gave Jenkins $400.
"I think it's just an amazing thing that you do, and I just knew I had to do something special for you when I found out what you were doing for people that were mourning their families. I'd like to pay it forward," Baca told Jenkins.
"I don't know what to say, that's very kind," Jenkins replied.
Jenkins said the last year has been painful for so many who have lost loved ones. However, she's hopeful things are starting to change.
"It's definitely heart-wrenching, I get to see the families and work with them, they're super grateful for all the things that we do, but it's hard to see them go through it. We want to get good at celebrations, hopefully we can do more celebrating and less grieving this year," Jenkins said.
