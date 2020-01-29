Pay it 4ward Hotline: Thousands of dollars raised for reward fund to catch Jacque Vigil's killer | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Pay it 4ward Hotline: Thousands of dollars raised for reward fund to catch Jacque Vigil's killer

Pay it 4ward Hotline: Thousands of dollars raised for reward fund to catch Jacque Vigil's killer

Justine Lopez
Updated: January 29, 2020 08:29 PM
Created: January 29, 2020 08:23 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- State Police officers manned the phones during KOB 4's Pay it 4ward hotline to raise more money for a reward for any information leading to the arrest of Jacque Vigil's killer.

In a few short hours, about $14,000 was donated Wednesday evening.

Advertisement

The reward to catch Vigil's killer is now more than $21,000.

Vigil was murdered in her driveway last year.

Anyone with information about her death is asked to call Crimestoppers.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

BCSO: 2 dead after car chase ends with crash on Unser
BCSO: 2 dead after car chase ends with crash on Unser
One dead, one injured in back-to-back ART bus crashes
One dead, one injured in back-to-back ART bus crashes
Thieves rob string of hotels over the weekend
Thieves rob string of hotels over the weekend
Police investigating homicide in SE Albuquerque
Police investigating homicide in SE Albuquerque
Beekeeper conference coming to Albuquerque
Beekeeper conference coming to Albuquerque
Advertisement


UNM legal experts break down judge’s decision to hold alleged rapist in pretrial detention
UNM legal experts break down judge’s decision to hold alleged rapist in pretrial detention
ABQ 4WARD: A conversation with lawmakers about teen crime
ABQ 4WARD: A conversation with lawmakers about teen crime
One dead, one injured in back-to-back ART bus crashes
One dead, one injured in back-to-back ART bus crashes
Child rapist sentenced to 108 years will likely be released, grand jury re-indicts him
Child rapist sentenced to 108 years will likely be released, grand jury re-indicts him
Lawmakers seek to close gap in statute of limitations for sex crimes against children
Lawmakers seek to close gap in statute of limitations for sex crimes against children