Pay it 4ward Hotline: Thousands of dollars raised for reward fund to catch Jacque Vigil's killer

Justine Lopez
Updated: January 29, 2020 08:29 PM
Created: January 29, 2020 08:23 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- State Police officers manned the phones during KOB 4's Pay it 4ward hotline to raise more money for a reward for any information leading to the arrest of Jacque Vigil's killer.
In a few short hours, about $14,000 was donated Wednesday evening.
The reward to catch Vigil's killer is now more than $21,000.
Anyone with information about her death is asked to call Crimestoppers.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company