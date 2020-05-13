Pay it 4ward: Laguna Burger gives back to hospital sanitation team

KOB 4 ordered 30 of the famous Laguna Burger.

“We wanted to take an opportunity to give back to the people who never get that time off you know, who are working twice as hard as they were before this pandemic,” said Westerman.

After the meals were prepped, they were loaded up, and taken to St. Josephs square. Laguna Burger handed out those meals to the environmental services team.

The team has been working on a very important job. They’re responsible for all the cleaning and sanitation at multiple Lovelace facilities and hospital.

“It’s been more difficult lately because of the amount of gear we have to wear to do the COVID rooms,” said James Howell, Lovelace EVS Supervisor. “Things are so locked down, that its hard to get in and around as we used to.”

Since this crisis started, their already critical roles have been amplified.

“We just learn to adjust,” said Amanda Rau, another EVS Supervisor. “That’s part of our department we learn to adjust to what comes our way.”

It was just a small token of appreciation for a critical group of hard workers.

“I’m grateful that you guys did do this for our team and for just our team,” said Rau. “You know a lot of people show us a lot of respect for the hospital itself and sometimes our team gets a little, don’t always get recognized the way they should. So were grateful for what you guys have done for us, for lunch today. They were very excited to know that they were being treated special today.”