Pay it 4ward: Lifeguard honored for saving a life | KOB 4
Pay it 4ward: Lifeguard honored for saving a life

Justine Lopez
August 19, 2019 10:27 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.—  The mayor of Rio Rancho is paying it forward to a lifeguard who saved the life of a 4-year-old girl who nearly drowned at Haynes Pool.

Megan Maas was working her regularly scheduled lifeguard shift when she noticed Kaylee Webb in distress. Maas jumped into action and rescued Webb from the pool and performed CPR until paramedics arrived.

Rio Rancho Mayor Greg Hull nominated Maas for Pay It 4ward for her act of heroism. Mayor Hull, Kaylee and her grandfather surprised Maas with $400 at the Rio Rancho Aquatic Center.

“To identify this one little girl in that crowd and understand that she was in distress and needed help and responded the way she did was absolutely perfect, it was excellent,” Mayor Hull said.

As for Maas, she just said she was doing what she was trained to do.

“I just feel like I’m grateful to be a part of God's plan, for whatever that was,” Maassaid. “I'm not sure what wonderful amazing things Kaylee's going to do in the future but I'm just glad I got to be there to help.”
 

Credits

Created: August 19, 2019 09:05 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

