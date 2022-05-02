Pay it 4ward: Local business owner thanked for huge heart, 'pursonality'

"They're just over the moon with joy and thankfulness. So it's very rewarding, very rewarding for all of us who are involved in this," said Wiggins.

Including the woman who started it all back in 2016, Jane Bickelman.

"She has a heart for these women, and she is literally a blessing from God to this community," said Bickelman. "She deserves $40,000 for what she has done."

$400 will have to do for now. Bickelman had just been putting the finishing touches on hundreds of bags going out to women just in time for Mother's Day.

"Thank you so much, women should be blessed, our energizer bunny, women should be blessed," Wiggins said.

Bickelman had no clue what her idea would lead to when she dreamt it up with her hairstylist six years ago.

"We prayed for 50 purses, I wrote 22 emails, and Sarah told her clients, and we got 180 purses, first year," Bickelman said.

They've since partnered with Albuquerque police to deliver more than a thousand purses at Christmastime, and several hundred around Mother's Day.

Officers take them to more than two dozen facilities across the city.

“Someone said, 'it's just a purse.' But you have no idea what it means to women who have limited or nothing," Bickelman said.