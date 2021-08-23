Pay it 4ward: Local softball team gives back to their coach | KOB 4
Pay it 4ward: Local softball team gives back to their coach

Spencer Schacht
Updated: August 23, 2021 10:26 PM
Created: August 23, 2021 02:40 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Poison Fastpitch softball team met with KOB 4 at Barelas Park to Pay it 4ward to their coach.

"Coach Bobby is funny and an amazing coach," said Kylie Garcia, a Poison player.

Bobby Morales has been coaching Poison for nine years. He started the team when he daughter was in high school and she ended up getting a softball scholarship for college. Now, years later, he's helping other girls do the same.

"He just loves the girls and helping with the community to get these girls to college," said Gayl Crandall, who nominated Bobby. "He spends a lot of time on the field, we go to travel tournaments, and he never charges the girls anything."

Crandall's daughter has been playing for Poison more than two years.

Before the Poison took to the field, KOB 4 was able to surprise Coach Bobby.

