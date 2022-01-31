Pay it 4ward: Longtime friend thanks Catopia Cat Café owner for rescue work

Taking in cats and kittens from all over the county.

"They come from shelters and rescue groups and then they just live here until they find homes," Dierks said.

Where they can sleep, eat, play, and spend time with people who may want to take them home.

"They really do love their people and I think that when people come in and people see cats snuggling on other people's laps, and being interactive and playing with them, I think it really allows them to see that side of that there really are a lot of cats that are super friendly," said Dierks.

People can also go in just to grab a drink and a snack.

"It's good for the kitties, but it's also really kind of therapy for people, I think."

Since they opened, Dierks has helped hundreds of cats find their forever home.

"We've had about 675 adoptions in the past three years. That's the most rewarding part, to know that we helped them get there."

Of course, the pandemic hit her business hard.

"It was extremely hard."

Nannette Carpenter has been friends with Dierks since they were roommates in college.

"She had to close down like every other business. She did not get a break on her rent," said Carpenter.

All while still taking care of all these cats.

"She doesn't make money. She does it just for the cats," Carpenter said.

Which is why Carpenter reached out to KOB 4 so she could Pay It 4ward.

"It would mean a lot. It would help her with vet bills, rent, any cat food. Anything that would help the cats out," she said.

For helping the cats that have been left behind, find the purfect family. Dierks had no idea what was about to happen.

"I contacted Pay It 4ward. Because I told them all about Cat Café and what a wonderful job you are doing here and they are allowing me to give you $400, so put your hand out."

Dierks was incredibly thankful for the support she's received for her cat café and those she takes care of.

"That's wonderful, that is so nice. This will go a long way. I'm a very lucky person."

For more information on Catopia Cat Café and ways you can help, visit, cattopiacatcafe.com.

