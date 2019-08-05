Pay it 4ward: Man honored by neighbor for lending a helping hand | KOB 4
Pay it 4ward: Man honored by neighbor for lending a helping hand

Ryan Laughlin
August 05, 2019 10:22 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — You'll probably find David Standridge at Interfaith Bible Center in southeast Albuquerque – doing whatever he can for others. 

"A person that will drop everything or anything to come and help you if you need help," said Carlotta Preece. 

She needed help when her car wouldn't start. 

"I just told him to come and give me a jump because I got stuck somewhere," Preece said. 

He surprised Preece, after he was done driving someone who didn't have a ride to work.

"He went and got a battery at Costco and he brought it back," Preece said. "This was at 8, 9 o'clock at night." 

So Preece wanted to turn around and surprise Standridge, too. He doesn't watch TV, but she wanted him to find out what Pay it 4ward was all about. 

"I was totally surprised, totally stunned," Standridge said. "It was a tremendous blessing to be recognized like that. You know, I don't have to do what I do – I get to do what I do." 

Standridge said he'll continue doing what he can to support his community. 

"My love, my first love is my church and that's why I do what I can for the people in the church," he said. 

It might not come as a surprise, but some of the money is going back to the church. He says he plans to keep giving back. 

"It's a blessing," Standridge said. "It really is." 

Updated: August 05, 2019 10:22 PM
Created: August 05, 2019 09:39 PM

