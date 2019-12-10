Pay it 4ward: Man honors friend for his dedication to public service

The two men have a lot in common, including their involvement in accidents.

"Motorcycle accident, I was hit head on,” Michael said.

While Michael was helping Bobby during one of the toughest times in his life, he learned how selfless he truly is.

"Always, always helping out the community. He will never falter in that. He never has that I've seen and I don't think he ever will,” Michael said.

That is why Michael wanted to Pay it 4ward to his friend Bobby.

“Thirty-five years as a law enforcement officer you think of everybody first, and yourself last. Time for you to start thinking of yourself,” Michael said.

Bobby said his experiences taught him a valuable thing about people.

"I enjoy helping everybody else. I speak to MADD, I speak to other groups. Being a victim has made me more compassionate and more understanding about people who are hurt,” he said.

Bobby said he wouldn’t have been able to overcome his struggles without a true friend by his side.

"If it wasn't for you I wouldn't have made it through."