Pay it 4ward: Man honors friend for his dedication to public service

Ryan Laughlin
Updated: December 09, 2019 11:05 PM
Created: December 09, 2019 11:00 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— A man is honoring his friend for his perseverance and his decades-long devotion to public service.
"We were introduced to each other by a friend of a friend saying that Bobby was going through some medical issues and he was little down and out,” said Michael Benavidez.
Michael understood the struggle of his new friend Bobby Dilley, who was hit by a drunken driver March 7, 2014. The long road to recovery, steep medical bills and eventual amputation of part of his foot left Bobby in a dark place.
"The wreck took a year— a whole entire year away from me,” Bobby said.
The two men have a lot in common, including their involvement in accidents.
"Motorcycle accident, I was hit head on,” Michael said.
While Michael was helping Bobby during one of the toughest times in his life, he learned how selfless he truly is.
"Always, always helping out the community. He will never falter in that. He never has that I've seen and I don't think he ever will,” Michael said.
That is why Michael wanted to Pay it 4ward to his friend Bobby.
“Thirty-five years as a law enforcement officer you think of everybody first, and yourself last. Time for you to start thinking of yourself,” Michael said.
Bobby said his experiences taught him a valuable thing about people.
"I enjoy helping everybody else. I speak to MADD, I speak to other groups. Being a victim has made me more compassionate and more understanding about people who are hurt,” he said.
Bobby said he wouldn’t have been able to overcome his struggles without a true friend by his side.
"If it wasn't for you I wouldn't have made it through."
Copyright 2019 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company