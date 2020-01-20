Pay it 4ward: Man lends a hand to those who are homeless and hungry

"He cooks at least three days before Christmas, so for Christmas Eve he's at his church from the time his service is done,” Martinez said. “He's also a deacon, until midnight, goes back at 8 in the morning, warms everything up, makes sure everything is cooked and then we put together the plates to go hand out same-day on Christmas."

The Pay it 4ward team surprised Cedric with $400 for all the work he does for the community.

“I believe if I have it, everyone else should have it. It's something as simple as food and essentials—as humans, people should have that,” Cedric said.

He said he knows what it’s like to be outside hungry and cold.

"I have a couple of friends back home and here that have been out on the streets. I have family members that have been out on the streets,” he said.

No matter what, Cedric said everyone deserves a little help.

"You never know what somebody is going through. You see somebody that's down, you just believe they don't want to do it, or they can't do it, but sometimes they really can't and they just need that personal touch or personal ‘Hey, everything’s going to be OK—you'll get there,’” Cedric said.

He said the feeling he gets from helping people makes his hard work worth it.

"It's hope. It's joy. It’s love. It's fellowship,” he said.

Cedric is studying to become a civil rights attorney one day, but also has big plans for later this year.

"I'm actually going to start a nonprofit this year, so we can do more things to help the community. The homeless, single parents, domestic violence cases, so they are able to go ahead and have the things that they need,” he said.