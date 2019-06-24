Pay it 4ward: Man recognized for helping out 86-year-old woman
Joy Wang
June 24, 2019 10:25 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- At 86 years old, it’s not always easy for Eva Castillo to get around.
A family friend, Frank Lopez, noticed Castillo struggling to get in and out of her home, so he surprised her by building a ramp.
Eva’s granddaughter wanted to thank Frank for helping his grandmother. She nominated him for Pay it 4ward.
“Frank deserves this because he took it out of the kindness of his heart, with an injured arm, to help my grandma because he knew she was struggling and this is just one of the many things that he does,” Lauren Tapia said.
As a sign of appreciation, Lauren handed Frank $400.
Credits
Updated: June 24, 2019 10:25 PM
Created: June 24, 2019 03:02 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved