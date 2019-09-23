Pay it 4ward: Man thanked for helping woman get back on the road safely

That is when Discount Tire employee Daniel Salas gave her the bad news.

“He looked at the car two or three times. He said “Miss Montoya, those tires are no good. You can't even be on the road. It's not safe. It's dangerous and I can't even put you back on the road’,” Montoya said.

Salas told Montoya that her tires were so worn-out—all four of them needed to be replaced.

"I started crying. I started crying because I was just overwhelmed and I know how expensive it can be,” she said.

Instead of leaving Montoya stranded, Salas offered to buy her one new tired on the company dime if she bought the other.

"He could have easily just said I'm sorry there's nothing I can do but he didn't. He moved me with his compassion saying 'I'm going to get it for you',” Montoya said.

Salas said he did not hesitate to help Montoya.

"That's what we do at Discount Tire,” Salas said. “Our main concern is the safety of our customers and that's what we want to make sure. That's what we do and I'm glad we were able to do that.”

Salas said he plans to donate the $400 to an employee assistance fund.