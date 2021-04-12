Pay it 4ward: Man thanked for his dedication to serving families in the International District

"Because of his own personal commitment he's been able to draw so many other community members to volunteer here,” she added.

Glenn said he serves to live out the gospel, and those who know him say he has a heart for the poor and suffering.

Every morning Glenn wakes up at 2 a.m. to pray. While he does that, he cooks beans.

"We make 15 pots of coffee in the morning. I make 50 burritos a day,” he said.

One day a week, Glenn makes the trip to El Paso, Texas to help migrant families by delivering food, money, and medicine.

"There's a tremendous need out there on the street,” he said.

Glenn said he’s been serving the community for the past 20 years, and hopes others will find the compassion to help people in need.

For more information about Francis House Catholic Worker, click here.