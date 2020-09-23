Pay it 4ward: Mr. Powdrell's helps KOB 4 Pay it 4ward to Safe Street New Mexico

"I heard the trap snap, so I walk over to the trap and I can see the mouse and I think, 'oh this sucks,'" Barber said.

To show appreciation for the work Safe Street New Mexico does, KOB 4 purchased $400 worth of food from Mr. Powdrell's Barbeque and delivered it to the volunteers.

Mike Powdrell, owner of the restaurant, welcomed the large order. He said COVID put a dent in his business.

"Everything came to a halt. I had to minimize my amount of employees and then I had to restructure the mode of service," he said. "By the grace of God, we've got customers that were loyal. And, I emphasize that because without these customers, we wouldn't continue to exist."

Barber said Powdrell's is more than a restaurant to their organization.

"They've hired a couple of our girls who were on the street and then got stabilized," Barber said. "They hired them. I don't know if they knew their background or not but it was awesome because it gave them a chance."

Barber was thankful to Powdrell's and her volunteers who work tireless to serve the community.

"I could not keep doing what I do in the slightest without them. I would be a disaster all the time," Barber said. "The stuff we have to deal with is really rough."