Pay it 4ward: Mr. Powdrell's helps KOB 4 Pay it 4ward to Safe Street New Mexico

Steve Soliz
Updated: September 23, 2020 10:32 PM
Created: September 23, 2020 07:28 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Mr. Powdrell's Barbeque helped KOB 4 Pay it 4ward to Safe Street New Mexico, a nonprofit that supports women.
Executive director Christine Barber said the nonprofit's volunteers experience tough situations.
"Dealing with trafficking victims who show up, and you've got to get them housed, and dealing with parents or a mom who needs to get her kids off the street and this morning, a woman who got raped," Barber explained. "All of that is our normal stuff. On top of that, we have COVID, handing out all of our face masks and on top of all that, we had to abandon our building because of the abandoned building next door and the mice."
Barber has been forced to move items out of their building because of the rodent problem.
"I heard the trap snap, so I walk over to the trap and I can see the mouse and I think, 'oh this sucks,'" Barber said.
To show appreciation for the work Safe Street New Mexico does, KOB 4 purchased $400 worth of food from Mr. Powdrell's Barbeque and delivered it to the volunteers.
Mike Powdrell, owner of the restaurant, welcomed the large order. He said COVID put a dent in his business.
"Everything came to a halt. I had to minimize my amount of employees and then I had to restructure the mode of service," he said. "By the grace of God, we've got customers that were loyal. And, I emphasize that because without these customers, we wouldn't continue to exist."
Barber said Powdrell's is more than a restaurant to their organization.
"They've hired a couple of our girls who were on the street and then got stabilized," Barber said. "They hired them. I don't know if they knew their background or not but it was awesome because it gave them a chance."
Barber was thankful to Powdrell's and her volunteers who work tireless to serve the community.
"I could not keep doing what I do in the slightest without them. I would be a disaster all the time," Barber said. "The stuff we have to deal with is really rough."
