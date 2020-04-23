Pay it 4ward: Nick & Jimmy’s shows appreciation for first responders by providing them meals

Joy Wang
Updated: April 22, 2020 11:19 PM
Created: April 22, 2020 10:36 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Nick & Jimmy’s restaurant helped KOB 4 pay it forward to first responders.
“We have been feeding our first responders and our health care workers for free,” said Annamarie Kapnison, with Nick & Jimmy’s.
After the word got out, phones at Nick & Jimmy’s have been ringing off the hook.
“It's important to keep our employees working, keep them going,” Annamarie said. “We don't just want to close. We want to have our staff be able to support their families. Yes, it's going to cost us a lot of money. He's gonna have a lot of money out of his pocket, but we believe that what we do for others, it comes back to us too, and ever since I was little, he's been doing for people.”
Nick & Jimmy’s owner Nick Kapnison has not only showed support through food, but has even helped pay tuition for his employees.
“Even though sometimes they don't like working with me 'cause I'm too strict. After they go out of their school and into their professions, they write me letters. We thank you. We miss you,” Nick said.
Nick said it’s come full circle for him. Some first responders he’s providing a meal for were people he helped put through school, which is why KOB 4 is paying it forward with Nick & Jimmy’s.
Chicken and beef enchiladas were provided for APD. The hot meal provided officers with a well-deserved break.
“It's really about a change in mindset, you know, in the past and through our academy training, our dangers have all been something we can see or hear or smell and this is a new danger that's really of in the darkness,” said APD Lt. Jim Edison. “You can't hear it, see it, so it's definitely added to the stress level for the officers and the officers’ families.”
Edison said officers have been working hard to take extra precautions.
“Late last night and even early this morning, a group of these officers were sanitizing a bunch of vehicles. Forty cars of officers that we thought had been exposed to COVID-19,” he said.
“It's very humbling to have lunch brought to us,” he added.
