Pay it 4ward: Nonprofit volunteer earns $400 for yearslong dedication

So dedicated, she was still volunteering even with two broken ankles.

“She is really passionate about getting people with who they need,” said Cochran.

And over the last two years, this nonprofit has needed that help.

“We saw a lot of new clients who had never been in the Storehouse before. With the pandemic,” Cochran said.

Each year they feed 40,000 New Mexicans, giving away a cart full of food. We're talking 1.7 million meals.

“The Storehouse is one of the largest food pantries in New Mexico,” said Cochran.

And Higareda knows this place in and out.

“She cares about us. She cooks for us. She does, she knows how to do everything around the Storehouse,” said Cochran.

So on a cold, gloomy day, KOB 4 helped Pay It 4ward.

