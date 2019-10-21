Pay it 4ward: Owner of popular burger restaurant recognized for feeding homeless

Cushing is the owner of a popular burger restaurant in Cedar Crest, New Mexico. She’s the one that makes it possible to hand out hundreds of sandwiches to the homeless.

"Her generosity is just unbelievable. And she's such a blessing to our community,” Carrillo said.

Cushing said she has been helping out hungry people for decades.

"We've always done this—it started back in 1982. There was a gentleman out in front that said he was thirsty and my husband said, ‘Have you eaten?’ and he said no. From then on anyone who doesn't have food, we feed them,” Cushing said.

Cushing said she plans on donating the Pay it 4ward money to a local food pantry.

Even though she is 90-something years young, Cushing has no plans of stopping the restaurant or her good deeds.