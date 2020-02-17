Pay it 4ward: Pastor honored for helping the homeless

Pastor Chuck said his warehouse is a community effort.

“God's Warehouse is a community outreach program—all volunteers. We give back to our community, we just believe, amen. It takes people, like the city of Albuquerque, giving back to their community to win back their community,” he said. “There's always a bad name given to the warzone but you know what, we've turned it into the love zone."

Aragon said he will use some of the Pay it Forward money to buy his wife a trip to see her family.

"My wife has to go see her mother. She's in dying mode in Idaho and I'm going to give her 10 percent—No, I want her to make a safe trip and we love you guys and I just want Albuquerque to know that Albuquerque isn't the worst place in town. Albuquerque is the town that we make it,” he said.