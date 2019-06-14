Pay it 4ward: Repairman recognized for fixing and donating hundreds of bikes
June 17, 2019 10:30 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — They say one man's trash is another man's treasure.
KOB 4 found one man who sees broken bike parts as an opportunity to change lives.
Steve Echols is known as "the bike guy." He takes broken bikes and fixes them up for free.
"I never raised my hand and said 'God, okay I'm going to be the bike guy', but these bikes keep coming to me," Echols said.
He gives the fixed up bikes to a local charity.
"He builds bikes for people who need them," said Ann Edenfield Sweet, the executive director of Wings For Life International.
Over the years, Steve has fixed and donated hundreds of bikes to Wings For Life.
It's a lot of work, so his friends thought, it's time to Pay it 4ward.
"I feel so undeserving," Echols said.
The new bikes go to people who just got out of jail or kids whose parents are in jail.
The new wheels are an opportunity for exercise, a little bit of freedom and hopefully to stay out of trouble.
"The difference a bike makes in a child or adult's life, that doesn't have transportation is transforming," Edenfield Sweet said.
If you have any unused bikes take them to the Esperanza Community Bike Shop. That's where Steve does the work.
