Pay it 4ward: Roswell man honored for starting community disaster relief service

Faith Egbuonu
Updated: March 02, 2020 11:27 PM
Created: March 02, 2020 10:23 PM

ROSWELL, N.M. - If you live in Roswell, you’ve probably seen Enrique Moreno, the owner of Roswell Community Disaster Relief Services.

“He is the most humble, loving man I’ve ever known. He’s a stellar human being, he understand the true meaning of giving,” said Pay it Forward nominator, Ruthie Lawrence.

Moreno’s bus is normally parked on the corner of Country Club and North Main stocked with key items to help anyone in need.

In 2019, he camped outside his truck to raise funds to purchase the city’s first-ever 24 hour relief bus to help the homeless, low-income seniors and provide additional resources for veterans.  

“He sat in his truck for eight days raising funds to start-- and kick start this Roswell Community Disaster relief,” Lawrence said.  “He gives all of himself to our community, without any pay, without anything for him, but the things of the people that he accommodates.”

“He’s actually helped during my times of struggle when I was homeless and helped me get back up on my feet and now I’m able to help others, so I just really love him,” said Moreno’s friend, Nicole Scarpa.

Ruthie figured she would donate some tools Moreno needed for the weekend, but he had no clue what she and his friends had in store for him.

“I have $400 from KOB to pay it forward  to you,” she said.  “There’s one, two, three, and four-hundred dollars to help you with disaster relief."

As for the money, Moreno said he’s grateful and he will do what he does best—give.

“We're at a quarter tank on our bus, so we're going to put some gas here in a little bit and go pick up some hammers, we needed some hammers, and the rest, just save it for needs,” he said.

Moreno recently just opened a thrift store over the weekend in Roswell called Rosco’s, with items donated from supporters, to continue to cater to those in need.

For assistance, visit: https://www.facebook.com/RCDRservices/


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

