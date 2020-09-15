Pay it 4ward: Sadie's gives back to UNM health care workers

Tessa Mentus
Updated: September 15, 2020 10:45 PM
Created: September 15, 2020 05:41 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. —Sadie’s of New Mexico helped KOB 4 Pay it 4ward to frontline health care workers who have faced the worst of the pandemic.
Like most restaurants, Sadie’s has taken a hit due to the pandemic.
"I've been in the industry 40 years and this is the first time we've had so many things happen to us in one year,” said Karl Kappus, general manager at Sadie’s.
This week, workers at UNM Hospital’s southeast clinic were thanked with a Sadie’s specialty—red chile enchiladas. They also received chips and salsa and plenty of sopapillas.
"People have enjoyed our products for a long time,” Kappus said. “The crew is happy to make it for them, and they hope they enjoy it."
The KOB 4 crew transported the food to surprise the health care workers at the clinic.
"We really appreciate their work,” Kappus said. “We know they've risked a lot, in fact my daughter is in the health care industry, and she's been through a hard time."
The meal served a reminder that New Mexicans are out here supporting each other through these hard times every day.
