Pay it 4ward: School custodian recognized for act of heroism
Megan Abundis
September 09, 2019 10:32 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— A custodian at Los Lunas Elementary School was just doing his job when he noticed a student in trouble.
That custodian’s name is Gabriel Luna and he jumped into action after he noticed a girl having an allergic reaction during lunch.
“We have a nut-free table and he saw them acting different, so he went over there and one of the girls, I'm going to cry, she was reacting and he took her to the nurse,” said Penny Valdez with Los Lunas Elementary School. “If he wouldn't have been watching, who knows what would have happened."
Valdez said Luna is more than just a custodian at the school. In fact, he is the type of person to go above and beyond at his job.
“You know there's people who do just their job, but he does more,” Valdez said.
Los Lunas Elementary School Principal Eric Tiger and Penny Valdez wanted to Pay it 4ward to Luna for his act of heroism.
“In making sure our facilities are clean and safe, but he goes beyond that, he watches the kids. He gets to know the kids,” Tiger said.
Luna said that it was just another day on the job for him.
“That’s what I’m here for. I don’t think of it any other way,” Luna said. “ I it's for the kids. I love the kids—I love working for you guys. Just here to do my job.”
Credits
Updated: September 09, 2019 10:32 PM
Created: September 09, 2019 08:59 PM
