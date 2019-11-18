Pay it 4ward: Special ed teacher recognized for her generosity, selflessness

Now she teaches eighth grade math to special education students at Washington Middle School.

“I love it because the kids are a challenge, but they are also smart and they can learn and it’s exciting to see them get something they’ve struggled with,” she said.

In 2017, Allred’s health took a turn for the worst.

“She is the most giving person I have ever known. She volunteers for everything,” said Jesse Guthrie, the school nurse. “She was diagnosed in the summer of 2017 with metastatic breast cancer.”

Guthrie said Allred has two high school aged daughters who are trying to save up money for a band trip to New York.

Since Allred’s diagnoses, she has had to use some of the trip money to cover her prescriptions.

“Her insurance is no longer paying for a lot of her meds so she's had to dip into that for a little bit which just killed her so I don't think there's anybody else that deserves this more than she does,” Guthrie added.

That is why Guthrie asked KOB 4 to help Pay it Forward.

"Bev, you are the most selfless woman I know despite having so much going on in your life," Guthrie said.

Allred said she will put the money toward her daughters' trip.

"It means so much. It means my girls can go to New York."