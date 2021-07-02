Pay it 4ward surprises nominee at Applebee's

Tamara Lopez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.-Sandy Sandian was nominated for Pay it 4ward by a dear friend.
“She owns Angels Acts of Kindness, but she doesn’t charge them, and she helps people that are in need of all kinds whether they be homeless, veterans, people that have been in prison, something like that. She’ll help you find jobs, she’ll help you find and apartment, and she’ll actually furnish the apartment with anything she can find out of donations for them. There’s a lot more, churches, if people need car parts, something with construction and her famous words are 'make me a list' and I don’t know how she finds it, but she will find it,” said nominator, Sheri Raymer.
Sheri said she met Sandi in the middle of one of her projects.
“She is so unselfish, selfless, you know and I really, really respect her, and I’m honored to be her friend, I really, she’s a beautiful person and I know she’s touched so many lives if somebody sees this they’ll go ‘I know her’,” she said.
Sheri surprised Sandi with $400 at Applebee's.
Sandi said she’s so grateful for the sweet gesture from a dear friend
“I’m really good at stretching pennies and this will go a long, long way so just thank you so much,” said Sandi. “I just want to be able to do this for the rest of my life, there’s so many needs in Albuquerque, and it takes all of us working together as a community to make miracles happen.”
