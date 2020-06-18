Pay it 4ward: Surprising the volunteers at Road Runner Food Bank | KOB 4
Pay it 4ward: Surprising the volunteers at Road Runner Food Bank

Patrick Hayes
Updated: June 18, 2020 10:34 PM
Created: June 18, 2020 07:10 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- KOB 4 teamed up with Blake's Lotaburger to Pay it 4ward to a special group of volunteers at Roadrunner Food Bank.

"We are honored that you were able to choose us to be part of paying it forward, especially for the volunteers that are constantly helping," said Tina Torres, regional manager for Blake's Lotaburger.

With a vehicle loaded with burgers ad fries, KOB 4 delivered the food to the volunteers who have been making sure people don't go hungry.

"Well, you kind of expect certain people to be recognized – as first responders or helpers in a situation like this – you expect the police, the fire and the EMT and the doctors and the nurses," said Barb Thompson, a volunteer at Road Runner Food Bank. "This is Blake's way of saying we recognize that there are people behind the scene who are doing work too, so it's really appreciated that we kind of get notice."


