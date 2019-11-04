Pay it 4ward: Teacher honored for inspiring next generation of scientists and engineers

"The parents are just amazed with what he's doing, how much the kids are more enthusiastic about attending school. They know exactly what they want to do when they graduate,” Chavez said. “It's doing everything that schools should be doing"

The Pay it Forward crew surprised Sauer at a car show to benefit the Kids’ Science Café.

Sauer said he spends all his time and money on the café and said it’s worth every moment and penny.

"There is only one thing worth all the frustration and all the money we can throw at is and that's America's kids,” he said.