Pay it 4ward: Teacher honored for inspiring next generation of scientists and engineers

Kai Porter
Updated: November 04, 2019 10:22 PM
Created: November 04, 2019 03:29 PM
MAGDELENA, N.M. — A small community is honoring a man who is inspiring the next generation of scientists and engineers.
Public school teacher and military veteran Jim Sauer spends Friday afternoons hosting extra-curricular events at the Kids’ Science Café in Magdelena.
"My 5th graders go to space every year with a high altitude balloon,” Sauer said.
Magdelena resident Jamez Chavez nominated Jim for Pay it Forward because of the difference he makes in a small community.
"The parents are just amazed with what he's doing, how much the kids are more enthusiastic about attending school. They know exactly what they want to do when they graduate,” Chavez said. “It's doing everything that schools should be doing"
The Pay it Forward crew surprised Sauer at a car show to benefit the Kids’ Science Café.
Sauer said he spends all his time and money on the café and said it’s worth every moment and penny.
"There is only one thing worth all the frustration and all the money we can throw at is and that's America's kids,” he said.
Copyright 2019 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company