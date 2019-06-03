Pay it 4ward: Teacher thanked for helping student deal with bully | KOB 4
Pay it 4ward: Teacher thanked for helping student deal with bully

Patrick Hayes
June 03, 2019 10:23 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- An Albuquerque couple thanked a teacher who stepped in to help their son who was being bullied.

Rohit and Anu Prasankumar’s son, Amandeep, attends Cottonwood Classical Prep.

Amandeep said Mr. Johnson switched him to his class and helped him avoid the bully.

“It really means to us that, in the end, all we want is to see our children happy and we get to see that now,” Rohit said.

To thank Mr. Johnson for his kindness, the family nominated him for Pay it 4ward and gave him $400.

"Awesome. Now I can afford supplies next year for school," Mr. Johnson said.

Mr. Johnson said helping Amandeep was the right thing to do.

“I just did what I thought was needed and I tried to help as much as I could and, thankfully, there's been a lot of social growth in Amandeep,” Mr. Johnson said.

Patrick Hayes


Updated: June 03, 2019 10:23 PM
Created: June 03, 2019 08:00 PM

