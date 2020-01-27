Pay it 4ward: Trans woman thanked for being a community advocate, helping homeless

“I know she’s had a hard life and that's probably why. She doesn't want to see other people go through what she has and she's definitely made an impact on our community,” Gurule said.

Bunnie spends countless hours on Facebook reaching out to people for help or donations so she can continue to serve more people.

Bunnie said it’s the community that serves as her inspiration.

“I’ve been that person,” she said. “I’ve been homeless and on the streets when I was in active addiction.”

She said the Pay it 4ward money will go toward fixing her car so she can get back on the road to serve more people in need.

“We're lucky to have her in this community,” Gurule said. “I couldn’t imagine an Albuquerque without Bunnie.”