Pay it 4ward: Woman honored for clothing and feeding students

Haagensen’s goal is to make the thrift shop a place where students can get a clean outfit and a boost of confidence.

“They’ll come in and they won't have socks on and that's OK. They're asking for stuff and that's why I’m here and that's OK,” she said.

In a community with a lot of need, Jewel Glavey recognizes all of the effort Haagensen puts in.

“Well it just goes on and on. I mean, it would take me about an hour and a half to try to outline all that she does,” Glavey said.

Not only does Haagensen want kids to look and feel their best, she also helps run a food bank in a different wing of the school.

“They don't give me the kids' stories or necessarily their names. They just tell me they need two or three bags of food for a family of two or a family of six or whatever it is and we try to put that together,” Haagensen said.

Haagensen gets all of the food and clothes donated so students can focus on being teenagers and not worry about what many people take for granted.

“We need to support these kids and they are great kids,” she said. “Highland has wonderful kids, they're just poor and poverty is a real problem in this town and what they need is support. They don't need criticism, they need support.”