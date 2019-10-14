Pay it 4ward: Woman honored for clothing and feeding students
Kassi Nelson
October 14, 2019 10:38 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— A woman who paid it forward to a friend last month for providing lunches to students at local high school has now become the recipient of this week’s Pay it 4ward.
Jane Haagensen is the woman behind Hornet Outfitters, a thrift store for Highland High School students that operates out of an old chemistry lab.
“You want to let them know that they're worth it, that you believe in them,” Haagensen said.
Haagensen’s goal is to make the thrift shop a place where students can get a clean outfit and a boost of confidence.
“They’ll come in and they won't have socks on and that's OK. They're asking for stuff and that's why I’m here and that's OK,” she said.
In a community with a lot of need, Jewel Glavey recognizes all of the effort Haagensen puts in.
“Well it just goes on and on. I mean, it would take me about an hour and a half to try to outline all that she does,” Glavey said.
Not only does Haagensen want kids to look and feel their best, she also helps run a food bank in a different wing of the school.
“They don't give me the kids' stories or necessarily their names. They just tell me they need two or three bags of food for a family of two or a family of six or whatever it is and we try to put that together,” Haagensen said.
Haagensen gets all of the food and clothes donated so students can focus on being teenagers and not worry about what many people take for granted.
“We need to support these kids and they are great kids,” she said. “Highland has wonderful kids, they're just poor and poverty is a real problem in this town and what they need is support. They don't need criticism, they need support.”
