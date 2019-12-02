Pay it 4ward: Woman honored for feeding community with her food truck | KOB 4
Pay it 4ward: Woman honored for feeding community with her food truck

Faith Egbuonu
Created: December 02, 2019 10:41 PM

HOBBS, N.M. - Emily Aranda Dominguez, also known as ‘Mama E’ and often praised for her huge heart around town, owns a popular food truck in Hobbs, New Mexico.

“So everything is always extra loaded-- extra big,” Mama E said.  “So the burritos are probably about 14 inches long, maybe 10… something like that. They’re probably two pounds each."

Mama E thought the KOB 4 crew was in town to rate her food truck.

She had no clue it was time for her to receive the love she gives others in return.  

“You’re great,” said Mama E’s nominator, Mireya Hernandez. “ You give so much to this community. I just want to give a big thanks to you.”

Mama E’s family was in on the surprise, too.

“She served free food to over 200 people at a local city park and had games for them,” said Mama’s E aunt, Loraine Meza. “She made goodie bags for the kids, gave away between 50 to 75 bikes and also big screen TVs.”

“God first always,” Mama E said. “He has given me the opportunity to put in work. We’re all on a mission. It’s an honor. It’s a privilege to be able to serve this amazing community that I live in. Hobbs is the bomb dot com."

As for the $400, Mama E said she plans to do what she does best—give.


