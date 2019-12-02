Pay it 4ward: Woman honored for feeding community with her food truck

“You’re great,” said Mama E’s nominator, Mireya Hernandez. “ You give so much to this community. I just want to give a big thanks to you.”

Mama E’s family was in on the surprise, too.

“She served free food to over 200 people at a local city park and had games for them,” said Mama’s E aunt, Loraine Meza. “She made goodie bags for the kids, gave away between 50 to 75 bikes and also big screen TVs.”

“God first always,” Mama E said. “He has given me the opportunity to put in work. We’re all on a mission. It’s an honor. It’s a privilege to be able to serve this amazing community that I live in. Hobbs is the bomb dot com."

As for the $400, Mama E said she plans to do what she does best—give.