Pay it 4ward: Woman honored for giving four siblings a forever home

“As soon as she saw them she felt like they were hers, she knew in her heart that she would take them and make sure they wouldn't be separated,” Taylor said.

Anna Flores used to be a coordinator for an after school program at Whittier Elementary. She and her husband didn’t have kids of their own, but that changed after spending time with four wonderful Albuquerque children.

"I said come and register for the program I'll take care of you guys and so bio mom did. She registered them for the program, and they were there every single day. I taught them how to behave and to socialize. It was just a really cool experience to meet them,” Anna said.

Anna and her husband had all four children—Vaiah, Darrien, Elijah and Kaylia—for three years until they decided to make their family permanent.

Anna encourages other people to consider becoming foster parents too.

"If you have the strength and the heart and the mind to do something like this, don't let the frustration and let downs of institutions change your mind, because it is a struggle, it is a fight sometimes but it’s worth it, and you have to keep pushing and moving forward and you can't stop,” she said.