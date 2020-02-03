Pay it 4ward: Woman honored for helping new homeowners with repairs | KOB 4
Pay it 4ward: Woman honored for helping new homeowners with repairs

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.—For most people, purchasing your first home comes with celebration. That celebration quickly went south for homeowners Nathen Illidge and Cameron Welch.

“I knew that when it came to home ownership—yes, repairs are going to happen. When something breaks, you fix it, but $10,000 in the first year is not normal,” Cameron said.

The couple soon encountered problems in their home from leaking roofs to exploding electrical panels.

“It really put in perspective to us. If we hadn’t already figured it out—we could have died,” Cameron said.

KOB 4 previously covered the couple’s new homeownership woes. That’s when Monica Lovato and Marty Padilla decided to help.

The two organized a drag brunch and asked Nathen and Cameron to perform as their drag personas, Jessica Stone Delorian and Felicia RoxxStarr Faraday.

The brunch brought in a little more than $1,000, which Monica and Marty donated most of to Nathen and Cameron so they could pay for their home repairs.

That’s why the new homeowners wanted to Pay it Forward to the people who helped them fix their home.

Monica has worked as a realtor in Albuquerque for more than a decade and said she’s seen her fair share of disaster homes. She said the Illidge’s home tops her list.

“It’s about being in that service and helping people live their dreams and sometimes things happen and you just have to do the right thing and help them move forward,” she said.

Monica said the money will go toward replenishing a food pantry in the International District.


