Pay it 4ward: Woman honored for her dedication to feeding families

A woman who dedicates all her time to helping those in need is working to expand services, feeding nearly 300 families.

“She’s been an indispensable worker, manager fundraiser and visionary,” McGeorge said.

In awe of Hutchinson’s endless effort to help those in need, she wrote some notes to describe her, but the words were best said straight from the heart.

“She’s a really giving person. As a matter of fact when I started working with her, I can’t tell you how many people she gave her phone number to people, said call me if you need something,” McGeorge said.

That is why McGeorge decided to pay it forward to Sammie.

“I’m flabbergasted. I do this because I love it. Our clients are so wonderful. In fact, many of our clients volunteer here as well,” Hutchinson said.

The pantry has been around for 30 years. Hutchinson said she is just a small part of a much larger community effort to create a place where people are not ashamed to ask for help.

“I love to see the fact of people being able to pick out their own food instead of us just throwing several items in a bag and saying here you go. They actually get to select it,” Hutchinson said.

Hutchinson said she is giving the $400 back to the people who really need it.

“This $400 can be extended in so many different ways. For instance, this will buy 500 pounds of meat for our clients so now we get to look at doing that multiple times,” she said.

Because Sammie knows that everyone could use a little help.

