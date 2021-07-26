Pay it 4ward: Woman honored for saving hundreds of birds statewide

Chase Golightly
Updated: July 26, 2021 09:57 PM
Created: July 26, 2021 04:41 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- This week’s Pay it 4ward recognizes a local bird rehabilitator who was recognized by a friend for her work over the last 20 years.
Mikal Deese owns the “On a Wing and a Prayer,” a nonprofit organization that has accepted hundreds of birds from across New Mexico. The birds are of all shapes and sizes with different types of injuries.
“One of them came in on the edge of starvation with a broken wing." Deese said. "[Another] set himself on fire, got a spark from an electrical line… he just turned into a flash flame."
Deese builds outdoor cages herself and spends thousands of dollars on feeding the birds, all for “a labor of love,” as she describes it.
Deese’s friend, Cathy Hudson, said that people call Deese all day about injured birds they have found.
"The fact that she is a wonderful teacher and has done so much for the community in terms of helping them understand the needs of birds." Cathy Hudson, Deese’s friend, said. “The more I’m around her I’m impressed with her efforts.”
Hudson recognized her work and reached out to KOB 4 to help Pay it 4ward with $400.
