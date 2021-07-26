Pay it 4ward: Woman honored for saving hundreds of birds statewide

Deese’s friend, Cathy Hudson, said that people call Deese all day about injured birds they have found.

"The fact that she is a wonderful teacher and has done so much for the community in terms of helping them understand the needs of birds." Cathy Hudson, Deese’s friend, said. “The more I’m around her I’m impressed with her efforts.”

Hudson recognized her work and reached out to KOB 4 to help Pay it 4ward with $400.

