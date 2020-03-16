Pay it 4ward: Woman honors friend of 49 years for her selflessness

White said her friend has always helped people in need. That’s why she wants to pay it forward to Curran.

“I want to tell you Pattie—one, I love you from the bottom of my heart. We've been friends forever, but you give and you give and you give and you make sure that everyone has a smile on their face the whole time—children, old folks, doing charities, fundraisers and your art is amazing,” White said.

Curran said she’s just doing what needs to be done.

“It needs to be done. We're supposed to help each other in this life. We're supposed to help each other have better days, you know,” Curran said.