Pay it 4ward: Woman honors friend of 49 years for her selflessness

Brittany Costello
Created: March 16, 2020 09:54 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.– Vicki A. White and her friend Pattie Curran have a connection that many people long for. Over the past 49 years, White said she has watched her friend Pattie Curran transform someone’s life every year.
“I think she's an angel,” White said.
Curran makes Celtic crosses with spiritual symbolism. White said those symbols are the reason Curran lives her life the way she does. She also said Curran uses her artwork to inspire others.
“With her art, for instance, there was a Celtic shop down in Old Town. They were trying to get on their feet and stuff, so you know what she did? She made a bunch of Celtic crosses, she took them down there, some wedding band knots that you tie around your arm, she took it down there so they could make some money for their new shop,” White said.
White said her friend has always helped people in need. That’s why she wants to pay it forward to Curran.
“I want to tell you Pattie—one, I love you from the bottom of my heart. We've been friends forever, but you give and you give and you give and you make sure that everyone has a smile on their face the whole time—children, old folks, doing charities, fundraisers and your art is amazing,” White said.
Curran said she’s just doing what needs to be done.
“It needs to be done. We're supposed to help each other in this life. We're supposed to help each other have better days, you know,” Curran said.
