Pay it 4ward: Woman recognized for hosting holiday parties for small NM town

Lovato said Martinez sacrifices a lot. She spends her time and money getting gifts and feeding families for Christmas and Easter.

“I know that the donations is not even close to compensating for her time and her exports and the care that she gives to all these children,” Lovato said.

Lovato nominated Martinez for Pay it 4ward and surprised her with $400.

“I nominated you because I see all of the hard work that you do, how much you do and how much you deserve this and how much you work for this,” Lovato told Martinez.

Martinez said she doesn’t hold the festivities for the accolades. She said she does it because it makes her feel good to help everyone else.

“One day I just sat there and thought, ‘there’s kids that don’t really get nothing from, a lot of parents don’t have a way to get them presents, or something,’ so I just decided to do it for Christmas,” Martinez said.