Pay it 4ward: Woman recognized for hosting holiday parties for small NM town

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A northern New Mexico community is giving thanks to a woman who, every year, helps bring the holiday spirit to the community of Vallecitos.
For the last eight years, Marcella Martinez has put on a Christmas gathering for the entire town.
She dresses up at Mrs. Claus and helps Santa give gifts to children.
“Marcella is a very humble person,” Linda Lovato said. “She comes from a humble family and there's not a lot of money so anything extra she puts out of her pocket.”
Lovato said Martinez sacrifices a lot. She spends her time and money getting gifts and feeding families for Christmas and Easter.
“I know that the donations is not even close to compensating for her time and her exports and the care that she gives to all these children,” Lovato said.
Lovato nominated Martinez for Pay it 4ward and surprised her with $400.
“I nominated you because I see all of the hard work that you do, how much you do and how much you deserve this and how much you work for this,” Lovato told Martinez.
Martinez said she doesn’t hold the festivities for the accolades. She said she does it because it makes her feel good to help everyone else.
“One day I just sat there and thought, ‘there’s kids that don’t really get nothing from, a lot of parents don’t have a way to get them presents, or something,’ so I just decided to do it for Christmas,” Martinez said.
