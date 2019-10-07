Pay it 4ward: Woman showcases the good things her neighborhood has to offer

“Donna is amazing. I don't know how she does it,” said Donna’s friend Eileen Jessen.

Jessen wanted to help pay it forward to a woman who has spent her life paying it forward to others in her neighborhood and to hundreds of others who live around her.

“I think it's going to take six of us replace her next year,” Jessen said. “She's always been the one to carry the ball. Not only does she get the vendors, she gets the people that are performing right now with the kids from the different schools. She puts it all on and it's organized.”

While walking to surprise Donna, Jessen came up with an idea to pay it forward in front of all those who adore Donna.

“I'm shocked. I work so hard just for the community and I’m happy to do it for the community,” Donna said.

The festival that used to be held in a parking lot has now grown to have 55 vendors and take over an entire park.

“This is a great area. It's a thriving area,” Donna said. “There's a lot of great people, great businesses. Come out enjoy it.”