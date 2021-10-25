Pay it 4ward: Woman thanked for donating Halloween costumes

Thanks to Woolf, Golding’s daughter Haleigh has a costume.

"Thank you, Mrs. Other Heather,” said Haleigh.

So this mother-daughter duo decided they wanted to Pay It 4ward with $400.

"It's such an amazing thing what you are doing, so I had to nominate you. That's amazing,” said Golding.

"I've known a couple of kids that haven't been able to dress up because their families couldn't afford it or they waited too long and couldn't get what they wanted," Woolf said. "Some Halloween costumes are so expensive, I have tons of Halloween costumes that my daughter still plays in so I was like let's give them to some kids that need it."

She has been able to collect costumes for babies, toddlers and even adults. This year, she's donated dozens of costumes to schools in Farmington and Bloomfield and, of course, to families in the area.

Woolf said she hopes to continue to collect and donate Halloween costumes for more years to come.