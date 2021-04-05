Pay it 4ward: Woman thanked for feeding thousands of families in need | KOB 4
Pay it 4ward: Woman thanked for feeding thousands of families in need

Megan Abundis
Updated: April 05, 2021 10:42 PM
Created: April 05, 2021 09:09 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — One Albuquerque woman has taken it upon herself to feed thousands of families right out of her home. That’s why Molly Griffiths nominated her friend Kelly Evans for KOB 4’s Pay it 4ward award. 

"Kelly is the most amazing person I have ever met. She really truly is the most generous person I've ever met in my entire life,” said Griffiths. 

Griffiths said Evans started the nonprofit Generous Hearts. 

"Through this organization she feeds families, single people, married people—it doesn't matter. All you have to do is call her,” she said.

Evans provides weeks worth of food for people for free. She runs the operation out of a spare bedroom that’s filled from floor to ceiling with groceries. 

Griffiths surprised Evans with $400 in Pay it 4ward money as a token of appreciation for all her heart work. 

"Through Generous Hearts you have helped so many people thousands of people,” Griffiths said.

"It's my calling,” Evans said. "Why not? If someone's hungry you just feed them."

For more information about Generous Hearts, click here.


