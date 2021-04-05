Pay it 4ward: Woman thanked for feeding thousands of families in need

Evans provides weeks worth of food for people for free. She runs the operation out of a spare bedroom that’s filled from floor to ceiling with groceries.

Griffiths surprised Evans with $400 in Pay it 4ward money as a token of appreciation for all her heart work.

"Through Generous Hearts you have helped so many people thousands of people,” Griffiths said.

"It's my calling,” Evans said. "Why not? If someone's hungry you just feed them."

For more information about Generous Hearts, click here.