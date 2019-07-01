Pay it 4ward: Woman thanked for helping family in need | KOB 4
Pay it 4ward: Woman thanked for helping family in need

Kassi Nelson
July 01, 2019 10:30 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Sara Kerr has become a familiar face at the Meadow Lake Community Center.

She has become a regular volunteer who serves lunch to senior citizens.

“My seniors up here are wonderful people,” she said. “I love them to death.”

Kerr’s efforts go beyond serving food.

“I have some that I puzzle with, I got one that I play pool with, even though he beats me all the time,” she said.

Kerr said she gets inspiration to give back from someone who gave to her.

Kerr said Ava Anderson-Kemper stepped helped her family when they almost lost their home.

“It gave me the faith back in mankind,” Kerr said.

Kerr decided to Pay it 4ward to Anderson-Kemper, and surprise her with $400.

Anderson-Kemper was extremely surprised and said she had good reason to help Kerr and her family.

“All I’d hear was just really outstanding things about Sarah, the situation they were in and how she sacrifices for her family every day and all the things she does for the seniors, and she's just alright,” Anderson-Kemper said.

Kassi Nelson


Updated: July 01, 2019 10:30 PM
Created: July 01, 2019 04:06 PM

