Pay it 4ward: Woman thanked for helping family in need

Kerr’s efforts go beyond serving food.

“I have some that I puzzle with, I got one that I play pool with, even though he beats me all the time,” she said.

Kerr said she gets inspiration to give back from someone who gave to her.

Kerr said Ava Anderson-Kemper stepped helped her family when they almost lost their home.

“It gave me the faith back in mankind,” Kerr said.

Kerr decided to Pay it 4ward to Anderson-Kemper, and surprise her with $400.

Anderson-Kemper was extremely surprised and said she had good reason to help Kerr and her family.

“All I’d hear was just really outstanding things about Sarah, the situation they were in and how she sacrifices for her family every day and all the things she does for the seniors, and she's just alright,” Anderson-Kemper said.