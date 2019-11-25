Pay it 4ward: Woman thanked for her dedication to saving animals

Grace Reader
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— There’s a whole lot of dog lovers out there, but Josette Watson’s love for them puts other people’s love to shame.
Watson has spent years saving dogs from kill shelters in New Mexico and transporting them to states that don’t have an overpopulation problem.
“In the time I've known her, she's probably coordinated hundreds of transports, saving thousands of dogs' lives. It's such a need in New Mexico,” said Watson’s nominator, Michal Charles.
Charles said that Watson doesn’t ask for anything in return for helping the dogs.
“She completely volunteers her time. This is 100% voluntary, no reimbursement for this and it's just who she is. She's this amazing selfless, giving person and animals are her goal.”
Watson said she plans to use the $400 to help her transport more dogs.
She has another trip planned in mid-December.
