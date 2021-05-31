Pay it 4ward: Woman thanked for making memorial boxes for victims of gun violence

Her son, Robert Rodriguez, just turned 21.

“We were woken up by the police at our door telling us he had been killed,” she said.

Now, Rodriguez’s family is left to lead a life without him.

“He had a laugh that was contagious, beautiful blue eyes. Watching him play with his son and niece, I love to watch him,” Glasson said.

Glasson nominated Brittany Roybal for KOB 4’s Pay it 4ward award. Through the creation of glass tribute boxes, Roybal offers comfort to families impacted by Albuquerque's crime crisis.

"You have helped so much. You have made a difference in so many lives by doing these memorials,” Glasson said to Roybal. “This means more than what you could ever imagine. It means that you care, and in this world right now, there's not much of that out there that we can see.”

Roybal said she’s going to use the $400 to help make more tribute boxes.

“That's what I do. I want to make more of them,” she said.

For Glasson, she said having her son’s name said out loud is important. She also said her family is still waiting for justice.

"It's not just something about my son. It’s something that shows that she cares that there's somebody else out there who cares,” she said. “Goodbyes are not forever. Goodbyes are not the end. They simply mean I miss you until we meet again, Robert Paul Rodriguez."