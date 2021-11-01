Pay it 4ward: Woman thanks auto shop owner for his generosity | KOB 4
Pay it 4ward: Woman thanks auto shop owner for his generosity

Colton Shone
Updated: November 01, 2021 10:23 PM
Created: November 01, 2021 08:50 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — In this week's Pay it 4ward, Colton Shone helps a woman say thank you to a man who helped her get back on the road after some car trouble.

"The cost of the maintenance was going to be really expensive," Sherry, Pay it 4ward nominator, said. "A lot more than normal because it's an older vehicle. It happened around holiday time, that made things difficult because I quit my job by choice to raise my child."

Living on her savings, Sherry went to Silver Star Auto Haus to tally up the repair work. Owner Chris Waggoner showed her compassion.

"He told me 'if it was my daughter, wife, or anybody I know close to me, I would want them to be safe, so if you could agree to this amount, I can work with you,'" Sherry said.

Waggoner worked to save her upwards of $800 in repairs and got her car back in good condition. Several months later, she knew it was time to travel back and say thank you.

