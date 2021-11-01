Pay it 4ward: Woman thanks auto shop owner for his generosity

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — In this week's Pay it 4ward, Colton Shone helps a woman say thank you to a man who helped her get back on the road after some car trouble.

"The cost of the maintenance was going to be really expensive," Sherry, Pay it 4ward nominator, said. "A lot more than normal because it's an older vehicle. It happened around holiday time, that made things difficult because I quit my job by choice to raise my child."